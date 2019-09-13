Stomp the grapes at the annual Purple Foot Festival at Casa Larga

FAIRPORT, NY (WROC) — For two decades, Casa Larga vineyards has celebrated the old world tradition of stomping grapes. This weekend you get a chance to stomp them at their annual Purple Foot Festival.

This is a celebration marking the grape harvest and so much more.

Every year the winery here allows you to come and try their hand or feet we should say at grape stomping! It’s the authentic old-world process of making wine.

There are also plenty of other things to enjoy including vendors, hayrides, live music, and a tour of the vineyards.

The Purple Foot Festival is this Sunday at Casa Larga. It runs 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20. If you’re under 21, you get in free.

