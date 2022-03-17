ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Steve Wozniak, Apple co-founder, and Silicon Valley icon will deliver the keynote address a this year’s ROC On Tech conference next month.

The full-day technology conference, organized in partnership with the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce, will take place April 13 at the Joseph A Floreano Riverside Convention Center from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickers are available now online.

Organizers say the event is “designed to create excitement around digital technology, introduce regional companies to the latest technologies concepts, and give them direction on what they should be doing to upgrade their businesses to thrive for the next generation.”

Wozniak, who co-founded Apple in 1976 with Steve Jobs, helped shaped the computer industry with his design of the company’s first line of products.

This year’s ROC On Tech, which made its debut in 2017, will also feature: