Stars of Tomorrow competition winners eager to return to performing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Megan Fiorella of Pittsford Sutherland and Jaston Brooks of Newark High School are excited to represent the Rochester region as part of this year’s Jimmy Awards.

Fiorella and Brooks captured the Rochester Broadway Theatre League Stars of Tomorrow competition in May. They will join other Jimmy Awards participants from across the country virtually from June 20 to July 1. The Jimmy Awards show will be live-streamed on July 15.

The high school seniors discussed their theatre opportunity Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“When it was announced that I won it was just a whirlwind and I’m very excited to participate,” said Fiorella. “It feels amazing. I’m just so excited to meet all of these amazing performers. I’m just very eager to start singing again.”

Usually, the Stars of Tomorrow winners go to New York City to participate in the Jimmy Awards. That won’t be the case this summer. “It’s going to be all over Zoom and I think we’re just going to have a bunch of coaching sessions with Broadway professionals,” explained Fiorella. “So they’re going to split us up into groups and we’ll have mini Zoom sessions and we’re just going to perform in whatever space we can find in our own homes.”

Like Fiorella, Brooks is excited to resume performing. “Going to the Jimmy Awards has been something I have dreamed about for the past couple of years,” he said. “To finally have been able to make it to this point it’s something that I’m very proud of and I feel very accomplished. I’m very excited to be able to have the opportunity to even do this. I am really excited to meet all of the new people, even if it’s on Zoom, and still be able to work with all of these Broadway professionals and make connections if possible. It is going to be different on Zoom, obviously, and I’m sure that will have its own challenges with it but I’m ready to take them on and ready to see what the two weeks with the Jimmys will have in store for me.”

This has been a challenging year for theatre performers with Broadway darkened and most other shows put on hold. Brooks is focused on getting back to what he loves. “It’ll mean everything. Just to be able to see this industry of theatre and music grow back to the point that it was at – it’s very important to me and I believe that theatre and the arts, in general, are very important to society. To see theatres start to flourish again really means a lot to me and it is really important to me.”

Learn more at JimmyAwards.com and at RBTL.org.