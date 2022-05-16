ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Comedian Demetri Martin will perform his stand-up routine this Saturday, May 21 at the Kodak Center to benefit the Cancer Support Community of Rochester.

Martin’s performance is set to begin at 7:30.

John Salter is the Event Chair for “A Night of Comedy with Demetri Martin” and a member of the Board of Directors for the Cancer Support Community of Rochester.

Salter discussed the night of comedy and the organization’s recent name change Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“Cancer Support Community of Rochester – we were formally known as Gilda’s Club of Rochester and we decided to rebrand the name to better convey the work that we’re doing in the Rochester area,” explained Salter. “What Cancer Support Community of Rochester does is we complement cancer patients’ treatment by providing them with free educational, social, and emotional support groups. This is available to anyone facing any type of cancer along with their family and their friends.”

Salter said the Cancer Support Community of Rochester serves over 5,000 people annually and provides over 1,000 programs. He is eagerly anticipating this Saturday’s night of comedy.

“One of the programs that we have every year is an annual stand-up comedy show and in the past, we have focused on having several comedians perform in a show,” Salter said. “This year we wanted to change things up so we decided to bring in Demetri Martin and have him perform at the Kodak Center. We’re expecting to have the largest crowd that we’ve ever had for an event such as this and proceeds from this event are going to go directly to benefit the Cancer Support Community of Rochester. Demetri Martin is just a wonderful comedian. He’s had several Netflix specials. He’s had several Comedy Central specials. He used to contribute to The Daily Show when Jon Stewart was the host. And he is a New York Times bestselling author so we couldn’t be happier to have such a quality comedian helping us raise some money for this great organization.”

And as the expression goes, laughter is the best medicine.

“When you find something to look forward to and try to find the humor in something it really can help the journey,” Salter said. “So finding the humor in it – going through a really difficult time such as a cancer diagnosis – along not only yourself but everyone in your immediate circle – your family, your friends, your spouse, and your loved ones who are taking care of you – having an event like this to look forward to helps throughout that process and just being able to find the humor, the joy, and the laughter – laughter really is contagious. Smiles are contagious. So we’re looking forward to bringing a lot of that on Saturday, May 21.”

Get your tickets and more information now at cscrochester.org/special-events.