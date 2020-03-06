Stand Down offers critical services for military veterans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s Veterans Outreach Center will present its annual Stand Down event Tuesday, March 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Harro East Theater and Ballroom on North Chestnut Street in Rochester.

VOC Executive Director Laura Stradley discussed the event and what it offers veterans Friday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“This is where we have an opportunity to really provide those services in person to the people in need and in a really exciting way,” Stradley said. “We’ve got so many good partners with us on this event – the VA, the Blue Star Mothers, the County Executive Adam Bello – everybody’s coming together to be able to provide the services our veterans need.”

Stradley said dozens of vendors will be there. “They’ll be helping veterans with things like veterans benefits, housing issues, employment, public assistance, health care options, and Social Security, so really anything that a veteran may be experiencing difficulty with and is a need, we should have somebody there to support them that day.”

Breakfast and lunch will be served, and there will be a free shuttle service to and from the Veterans Outreach Center office on South Avenue.

In terms of what to bring, Stradley said, “If they have a copy of their military discharge papers, their DD-214 that would be really helpful. But even if they don’t have that, that’s fine. They can still come as they are and we may even have some folks on site who can help them put together the application packets that they need to get a DD-214 if they don’t have that already. “

Stradley also acknowledged the support of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 256 and Amazon in helping make Stand Down possible.

For more information, visit VOCROC.org.