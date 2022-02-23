ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Mentors Inspiring Boys and Girls” is leaving Rochester audiences with a lot to think about when it comes to African-Americans and their inventions.

Founder Robert Ricks and student performer Sienna Brown discussed the group’s latest production Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“The program ‘Mentors Inspiring Boys and Girls’ is an artistic development and after-school program,” explained Ricks. “We start at two o’clock and we go until eight. The after-school program ends at five. The artistic development component of the program starts at five and goes until eight. We do theatre, creative writing, dance, step, and visual arts — whatever the kids want to do for a four-month segment, that’s what we do. And then after that four months, they get an opportunity to choose some other stuff, and then that’s what we do. Then we transition into a summer camp and after every segment, we do a performance.”

Brown, who is an eighth-grader at Rochester’s School of the Arts, has been performing with ‘Mentors Inspiring Boys and Girls’ for about five years. “Here, it’s like you get to know new people and you get to learn about them and their back story, and I like how we do step and dance and theatre,” she said.

The group performed its latest show this past Saturday and is looking forward to another performance this coming Friday, February 25 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at School #54 on Otis Street in Rochester. Ricks explained the show will combine music, song, dance, and monologue. “The centerpiece of the performance this year is ‘A Day Without Black People and Their Amazing Inventions.’ What happens is a young lady wakes up in the morning and tells her mother that she had a dream that there are no black people in the world. Her mother tells her – that wasn’t a dream, that was a nightmare and she needs to go back to sleep and bring that one back because she doesn’t think that’s going to work. So what her mother does is deny her the opportunity to use anything that African-American people contributed to. So what happens is that audience members, which are the children in the play, tell the young lady who is on the stage who had the dream about the people who created these things — like she gets up in the morning and puts on clothes that her mother has ironed and her mother tells her she needs to take those off because an African-American man contributed to the creation of the iron and the ironing board.”

Performing as an audience member, Brown gives voice to some of the essential inventions we take advantage of every day. “I tell her about John Lee Love who invented the pencil sharpener and the portable one. And I also talk about Lee Burch who invented the typewriter and Lewis Howard Latimer who invented the filament within the light bulb.”

For the young people who make up “Mentors Inspiring Boys and Girls,” last Saturday’s performance also illuminated one of the most important aspects of their participation — the ability to have a voice and be heard. “I feel like the audience was very pleased and they listened to what we had to say,” Brown said. “As young people, a lot of people don’t listen to what we have to say and I felt like they actually sat there and listened to us and what we had to say.”

It’s hard to overstate the impact that can have on a young person.

Get your tickets for this Friday’s performance in one of three ways:

Stop by the Roxie Ann Sinkler R-Center at 75 Grover Street from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. You can also call (585) 719-5383, or use CASH APP: $RobertRick12.