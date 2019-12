ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Parents, looking for something to keep the kids occupied during the holiday break?

The Rochester Museum and Science Center has the answer. Families are invited to visit the Planetarium for the museums winter break science days.

Kids can discover the wonders of winter with hands-on activities and demonstrations.

The fun takes place from Thursday, through January 5, 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily.