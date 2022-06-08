SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Spencerport Firemen’s Carnival kicks off Wednesday and runs through Sunday as the event returns for the first time since 2019.

The carnival, canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, will take place at Spencerport Firemen’s Field off North Union Street from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Wednesday through Friday and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The long-running carnival features rides, games, food, live entertainment, and more. The “Pay One Price” unlimited ride specials are available each day and costs $20 on Wednesday and $25 for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

For entertainment Wednesday, there will be a Youth Parade at 7 p.m. and live music by No Big Deal at 6 pm. in the carnival tent. On Thursday there will be a Grand Fireman’s Parade at 7 p.m. with a performance by BB Dang in the carnival tent at 8:30 p.m.

Friday will feature 7th Heavin in the Carnival Tent at 8:30 p.m. and Saturday will feature two concerts; Begging Angels at 5 p.m. and Tryst at 9 p.m.