SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Bring the anchors up. Canal Days returns Saturday and Sunday, bringing live music, family fun and an array of things to do back to Spencerport.

Like many regional festivals of its kind, Spencerport Canal Days was canceled for the past two years following the COVID-19 pandemic. The two-day event gets underway Saturday, July 30 at 9 a.m.

This page will provide a complete guide to events, things to see, parking information and all else you’ll need to enjoy the 39th Spencerport Canal Days.

Car Show

Custom hotrods, historic muscle cars and everything in between assemble at Ferris Goodridge Post 330 on Trimmer Road to kickoff festivities. Gates open at 9 a.m. and cars leave the show at 3 p.m.

According to organizers, a raffle will take place during the event and at the end of the show, a panel of judges will hand out a total of 64 awards.

The event is exclusive to Saturday. For more information visit the car show’s page.

Entertainment & Live Music

Spencerport Canal Days returns with a jam-packed lineup of live music performers. All concerts take place at Fireman’s Field Stage and are hosted across both days of the festival.

Saturday:

La Danse Workshop (10-11 a.m.) — Providing quality instruction in the dance arts, La Danse Workshop offers ballet, jazz, tap, modern, hip hop, and Irish dance instruction, for students 3 and up.

Johnny Bauer (11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.) — Bauer is a full-time touring Americana musician who has been performing in Western New York for his entire life. He is a songwriter and in addition to original music, performs a wide range of music from the 70s to the present day.

Sirsy (1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.) — Their energetic show often includes stories from the road, laughter, dance parties, and even Rich’s nerdy Star Wars jokes. Their song ‘Cannonball’ was featured in Showtime’s hit tv show “Shameless”.

George Collichio (3:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.) — Guitarist George Collichio is a recording artist, performer and music educator. George has nine CD releases and continues a very busy performing and teaching schedule.

Sunday:

Greece Jazz Band (10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.) — The Greece Jazz Band is directed by Gary Samulski. It’s a big band playing all styles of big band music from the swing era to present day. The Greece Jazz Band has been performing in the greater Rochester area since 1997.

Sticks & Stones (12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.) — Sticks and Stones is a modern country band playing well-known country tunes! Renee Willison leads this band with crazy vocals that you do not wanna miss!

The Good Guys Blues Band (2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.) — The Good Guys Blues Band plays traditional blues with a funky groove! You don’t wanna miss this band!

Tasting Tent

For the seventh year running, Spencerport Canal Days will have craft beer and wine tasting tents. They’ll be open from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. across both days.

Tents are housed at Fireman’s Field just southwest of the canal bridge. It costs $5 per person to enter the tent and the following breweries and wineries will provide local tastings:

Brindle Haus Brewing, Spencerport

Buffalo Distilling Company, Buffalo

Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery, Queensbury

Thousand Islands Winery, Alexandria Bay

Victorianbourg Wine Estate, Wilson

Vendors: Food Trucks and Arts & Crafts

More than 180 vendors are prepared to showcase, sell and hand over homemade goods. Regional artists will compete for bragging rights and the title of Top Exhibit.

Mobile cuisine offerings will also be on display, bringing local flavors over to the canalside.

Food trucks scheduled to be parked up and ready to serve this year include Lalla Rookh Caldron, Union Street Coffee House, Texas Bar-B-Q, Spencerport Rotary, Whacky Waffles House Of Whacks, Wraps On Wheels, Red Osier & Cheesie Eddies, Mayer’s Concessions, plus more.

Canaligator Race

Pick your gator, rampage through the Erie Canal and win cash for charity. The canaligator race is an all-family event and is nearly impossible to walk away empty-handed from.

The winner gets to go home with a $500 Wegmans Gift Card. Prizes, however, can be claimed by finishing all the way down in eighth place.

In 2019, the race event raised $1,450 for the Aurora House of Western Monroe County and $1,250 for the Spencerport Ecumenical Food Shelf. The Aurora House is a hospice house located in Spencerport and the Ecumenical Food Shelf serves needy families in the Spencerport area.

According to event officials, pets are not allowed on any of the premises during the two-day stretch of Canal Days. Organizers urge participants to leave them behind.

Shuttle Service

Those who may not have transportation means to get to this year’s festival can opt to use the free shuttle service provided by organizers.

School buses will run from Spencerport High School on Lyell Ave (Spencerport Rd at the High School), dropping off and picking up passengers in front of Key Bank on Union Street, in the village of Spencerport. Come up S. Union St (Rte 259) heading north towards the Village and take a right on Lyell Ave. Proceed one mile to the H.S. Parking Lot. On Saturday only, the buses will travel to and from the car show at the American Legion on Trimmer Road from 9:30 to 3:00. The buses are handicap accessible.

Festival Map

Organizers released the following map highlighting parking availability and event locations.