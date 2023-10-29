ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As voter participation continues to decrease in Rochester, organizations in the area are doing what they can to get people back to the polls!

Sunday, “Souls to the Polls” brought together the Rochester Alliance of Communities Transforming Society, League of Women voters, and First Genesis Baptist Church, with a goal of helping residents voice themselves.

“By providing a fun event that people of all ages can participate in and enjoy, we can build relationships with each other to learn from one another,” organizers said.

The event provided rides to the David Gantt Center polling site, as well as free food.

Early voting on Tuesday and Thursday runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., every other day it runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For information on where to vote, click here.