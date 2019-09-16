‘Sopranos’ stars coming to Rochester in 20th anniversary tour

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three actors who famously starred in HBO’s hit series The Sopranos will be coming to Rochester this fall.

Michael Imperioli (Christopher Moltisanti), Steve Schirripa (Bobby Baccala), and Vincent Pastore (whose name we can’t spell because of … reasons), will appear in a “multi-media, comedic retrospective” at the Kodak Theatre on Saturday, November 2.

The actors’ stop in Rochester is part of a 20th anniversary tour called “Comedy and Conversation with The Sopranos.”

The event will feature behind-the-scenes Sopranos stories as well as an audience Q&A session.

Ticket prices start at $35.50 and go on sale Friday, September 20 at 10 a.m. Limited VIP meet-and-greet tickets will be available.