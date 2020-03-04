Songs with color highlight new GVOC show

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Genesee Valley Orchestra & Chorus will present “Color” this Saturday, March 6 at 6:00 p.m. in Rochester’s Hochstein Performance Hall.

Music Director Dr. Christopher Petit and GVOC President Lynn Duffy discussed the new show Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“So for the three main concerts of this season, I wanted to do something that relates music to other art forms, especially the visual arts,” Dr. Petit explained. “So back in November we had ‘Construct’ or music related to architecture. For this concert, which we wanted to make more family-friendly or available to kids of all ages, we thought ‘Color’ would be the perfect choice to sell it.”

There are an endless sources of color-related songs. “This concert could last three days if we did everyone’s favorites, but I promise that we will get in the expected ones such as ‘Over the Rainbow,’ ‘It Ain’t Easy Being Green,’ ‘Rainbow Connection,’ things like that,” Dr. Petit said. “But there’ll also be some surprises on the program such as ‘Purple People Eater.'”

Saturday’s show will be another opportunity for GVOC to work with its community partners. “Rochester is full of music and we’re really delighted to be partnering with the Eastman Community Music School again,” said Duffy. “Their Youth Chamber Choir and Children’s Chorus have some special moments in this concert where they join us and then where they stand alone. But we’re excited for Rochester to really experience our group coming together with their individual groups too because it’s a really nice moment.”

There’s one song in particular that has Dr. Petit excited. “Many of us all know and love Strauss’ famous ‘Blue Danube’ waltz, but we really only hear that in the orchestral only version when the first version was actually written for the male chorus. And so there are some orchestra additions that exist now that combined the orchestra version with the choral version. So if you can come to our concert, please, you will get to experience maybe a version you’ve never heard before, which has words, chorus, and the orchestra.”

Get your tickets at the door or ahead of time by calling (585) 223-9006 or go online at GVOC.org.