Some local car shows likely to not resume this summer, problems enforcing guidelines

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some car shows in the Rochester area have been shut down, while others are choosing not to resume, out of an abundance of caution.

Tom Hristodoulou is the owner of Log Cabin restaurant in Macedon. There, they’ve hosted car shows for over 20 years, that take place every Wednesday night in the summer.

The restaurant already hosted a few shows in June of this year. But, even with 20 to 50 acres of land, COVID-19 guidelines were difficult to enforce on the thousands of people that came out. As a result, the town of Macedon asked Hristodoulou to shut down the shows.

He had a meeting with town officials, county sheriff and health officials to discuss the situation.

“The conclusion was that it was more than 25 people at a gathering, which is dangerous. Our intention is never to get anyone sick by any means,” he said. “My whole family works there. Customers, employees … we want to do it safely.”

As far as making sure everyone had a mask, Hristodoulou said there were unfortunately some people not wearing masks, which was hard to control.

“We were going around stopping people if they weren’t wearing a mask,” he said.

Tom runs The Log Cabin in Macedon – where car shows have been a Wednesday night summer tradition for over 20 years in Roc. (Mask was briefly removed for the picture!)



Find out where car shows stand in Phase 4, tonight on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/xB3qCjTBH0 — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) July 9, 2020

Another local car show, is hosted by Shriner’s, an international fraternity with a location in Webster.

The money they raise from their shows go to Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals. But, they won’t be hosting any shows any time soon, according to Jerry Lack, the Shriner’s Potentate. He said it’s all a matter of precaution, and lessons learned from Log Cabin.

They saw what happened at Log Cabin, and decided not hold their shows this summer.

“We became concerned about how we could get a large group to do the social distancing and masks when they weren’t at their cars … we met as a board, and we decided we wanted to ensure that everyone was safe, and we couldn’t do that,” said Lack.

One of the reasons Lack felt concerned was the average age for the men in the fraternity. “We have a lot of senior citizens as members so we wanted to make sure they were safe,” said Lack.

As for Log Cabin, Hristodoulou said unless any guidelines change, car shows won’t likely happen in the near future. He said if regulations change, he’ll be informed.

“I would seriously doubt we’d be able to have more car shows this year,” he said. “Again we want to have this safe.”

In the meantime, there’s no rush — there’s still so much to learn.

Shriner’s is currently brainstorming new ideas to raise money this summer in safe ways.

“We have to take a pause and be reasonable,” said Lack. “We have plans in place to do other things, like a drive-in concert.”