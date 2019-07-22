‘So You Think You Can Dance’ tour coming to Rochester

Robert Green, Logan Hernandez, Lex Ishimoto, Koine Iwasaki, Dassy Lee, Kaylee Millis, Kiki Nyemchek, Taylor Sieve, Sydney Tormey, Mark Villaver, Jasmine Harper and Marko Germar perform during the So You Think You Can Dance Season 14 Tour at the Cobb Energy Centre on Thursday, October 26, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Emmy Award-winning show, So You Think You Can Dance, is bringing its tour to Rochester this year.

The event will be held at RBTL’s Auditorium Theatre on Thursday, October 17. Tickets for the general public will go on sale beginning July 26.

The show is celebrating its 16th season, and ten So You Think You Can Dance finalists will make their to the Flower City this fall.

Additionally, the tour’s lineup will feature two “Dance All Stars” who will be announced at a later date.

So You Think You Can Dance received four 2019 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Choreography (with Travis Wall and Luther Brown both recognized in the category), Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction and Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series.