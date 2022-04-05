WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — Colin Jost, a head writer for Saturday Night Live and host of the show’s Weekend Updates segment, will perform at del Lago Resort & Casino’s Vine Showroom this summer.

The comedian will take the stage at 8 p.m. on July 30. Tickets go on sale Friday at 8 a.m.

Officials from del Lago also announced two more acts set to perform at the casino in 2022.

Country music singer Lorrie Morgan will take the stage on July 16 and comedian Cedric the Entertainer will perform his set on August 5. Both of those shows will also take place at 8 p.m. on the respective dates and tickets for both shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.