WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost is coming to del Lago Resort & Casino’s The Vine.

The show will take place April 18 at 8 p.m. — tickets go on sale this Friday at noon.

Tickets can be purchase in person at the box office, by calling the box office at 315-946-1695 or online at dellagoresort.com/entertainment.

Guests must be 21-years-old to attend all shows at The Vine.