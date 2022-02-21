ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Motown and soul lovers rejoice: Kodak Center officials announced Monday that legend Smokey Robinson will be playing the venue June 26, 2022.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 25.

More on Smokey Robinson

Embodying everything that the Motown Sound is famous for, Smokey Robinson is heralded as one of the world’s major songwriters and producers, penning timeless hit singles such as “My Girl”, “The Way You Do The Things You Do” and many others. His extensive hit-filled personal catalog spans nearly five decades, including “Crusin,“ The Tears Of A Clown,” “Tracks Of My Tears,” “I Second That Emotion,” and “You’ve Really Got A Hold On Me,” among others.



Robinson has been inducted into the Kennedy Center, awarded an individual star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a second star with The Miracles. He was awarded a medal at the National Medal of Arts, A Heritage Award at the Soul Train Music Awards, and a BET Lifetime Achievement Award. Howard University conferred on Robinson the degree of Doctor of Music, as did the Berklee College of Music.

ABOUT KODAK CENTER

Kodak Center is a public gathering place for entertainment, conferences and events. The facility is owned and operated by Eastman Kodak Company and houses the 1,968-seat Kodak Center Theater. Kodak Center is also home to the 180-seat Studio Theater, the 49-seat Club Theater, a 13,000-square-foot gymnasium/ballroom, conference rooms, classrooms, dining rooms and more. Minutes from downtown, the Kodak Center is easy to access from anywhere in the metropolitan area and boasts more than 1,000 parking spaces. It is located at 200 West Ridge Road (RT104) in Rochester, N.Y.