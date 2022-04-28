ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This Sunday, “Sip & Shop” returns for its spring edition, and it will be at the Arbor at the Port of Rochester. It runs from 12 p.m. through 4 p.m. It’s free to attend, and parking is free.

The event is hosted by Roc Made Goods, a collective organization that supports local small businesses that hand-make their goods. This edition of Sip & Shop features goods from dozens of vendors that work well as self-care products, as well as Mother’s Day gifts.

Founder of Roc Made Goods, Grace Bellanca, also wanted the event to support mental health awareness, as well as treatment.

“We’ll have a huge charity raffle filled with items donated by a lot of the participating vendors and small businesses in the area,” Bellanca said. “This will go towards Mental Health Connections Roc Therapy fund it is a crowdsourced fund where people can get aid from in order to seek mental health treatment.”

The event also features a cash bar with specialty cocktails.

Full vendor list: