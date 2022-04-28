ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This Sunday, “Sip & Shop” returns for its spring edition, and it will be at the Arbor at the Port of Rochester. It runs from 12 p.m. through 4 p.m. It’s free to attend, and parking is free.

The event is hosted by Roc Made Goods, a collective organization that supports local small businesses that hand-make their goods. This edition of Sip & Shop features goods from dozens of vendors that work well as self-care products, as well as Mother’s Day gifts.

Founder of Roc Made Goods, Grace Bellanca, also wanted the event to support mental health awareness, as well as treatment.

“We’ll have a huge charity raffle filled with items donated by a lot of the participating vendors and small businesses in the area,” Bellanca said. “This will go towards Mental Health Connections Roc Therapy fund it is a crowdsourced fund where people can get aid from in order to seek mental health treatment.”

The event also features a cash bar with specialty cocktails.

Full vendor list:

  1. Deaney Weaney Blooms
  2. The Chocolate Co. & Bake Shop
  3. Ink & Pine Design
  4. Harper Hope Creations
  5. Figgy Pudding Art
  6. Susan Weiner Ceramics
  7. Bull Elephant Brand
  8. Elle James Decor
  9. Good Knots
  10. Sis’s Handmade Designs
  11. The Beaded Roc
  12. The Fleurish Co
  13. The House Of Roushey
  14. Laughing Gull Chocolates
  15. S.J. Handbags
  16. Blue Rochelle
  17. Blue Cedar Candles
  18. Rerooted
  19. Lanni Made
  20. Origami Therapy
  21. The Merry Van
  22. May And Birch
  23. Amanda Soehner Designs
  24. Whelen Design
  25. Goat Isle Soap
  26. Sand & Sea By Jules
  27. Home Meadow Floral
  28. Salty Lemon Studio
  29. Break The Chains Fitness
  30. Designs By Amari
  31. The Salt Of The Earth Co
  32. Harsh Astrology
  33. Collectively Gray
  34. Nora Renee Photography
  35. Ash + Willow Co.