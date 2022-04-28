ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This Sunday, “Sip & Shop” returns for its spring edition, and it will be at the Arbor at the Port of Rochester. It runs from 12 p.m. through 4 p.m. It’s free to attend, and parking is free.
The event is hosted by Roc Made Goods, a collective organization that supports local small businesses that hand-make their goods. This edition of Sip & Shop features goods from dozens of vendors that work well as self-care products, as well as Mother’s Day gifts.
Founder of Roc Made Goods, Grace Bellanca, also wanted the event to support mental health awareness, as well as treatment.
“We’ll have a huge charity raffle filled with items donated by a lot of the participating vendors and small businesses in the area,” Bellanca said. “This will go towards Mental Health Connections Roc Therapy fund it is a crowdsourced fund where people can get aid from in order to seek mental health treatment.”
The event also features a cash bar with specialty cocktails.
Full vendor list:
- Deaney Weaney Blooms
- The Chocolate Co. & Bake Shop
- Ink & Pine Design
- Harper Hope Creations
- Figgy Pudding Art
- Susan Weiner Ceramics
- Bull Elephant Brand
- Elle James Decor
- Good Knots
- Sis’s Handmade Designs
- The Beaded Roc
- The Fleurish Co
- The House Of Roushey
- Laughing Gull Chocolates
- S.J. Handbags
- Blue Rochelle
- Blue Cedar Candles
- Rerooted
- Lanni Made
- Origami Therapy
- The Merry Van
- May And Birch
- Amanda Soehner Designs
- Whelen Design
- Goat Isle Soap
- Sand & Sea By Jules
- Home Meadow Floral
- Salty Lemon Studio
- Break The Chains Fitness
- Designs By Amari
- The Salt Of The Earth Co
- Harsh Astrology
- Collectively Gray
- Nora Renee Photography
- Ash + Willow Co.