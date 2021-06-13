Shakespeare in the Park to return in July

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Shakespeare in the Park is returning to Rochester this summer. The Temptest is coming to Highland Bowl in July.

For now the actors are rehearsing indoors. The Rochester Community Players are putting on the play with a twist. Each role will be shared by a speaking actor and a signing actor performing American Sign Language. The project is bringing outdoor theatre back for everyone.

“It’s been a while, but I am happy that things are opening up,” Troy Chapman said. “More people can see the show and that’s what I enjoy.”

The show is on from July 9-26 at 8 p.m., except for Mondays and Tuesdays.