ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Sesame Street Live! Say Hello” will be making a stop at Kodak Center in Rochester on Wednesday, May 1st at 6 pm!

This live show will bring your favorite characters from Sesame Street to life in a brand-new interactive production that will tour the U.S. and Canada beginning in April 2024.

“We are overjoyed and honored to be collaborating with Sesame Workshop to bring a brand-new tour of Sesame Street Live to stages across the U.S. and Canada,” said Round Room Live Founder and Co-President Stephen Shaw. “Round Room Live has a long history of exciting, innovative, and engaging productions, and we’re thrilled to combine our dedication to premium, unforgettable entertainment with the beloved characters of Sesame Street in an interactive musical adventure that will create memorable experiences for families of all ages.”

“For over 50 years, Sesame Workshop has worked at the intersection of education, media, and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts,” said Whit Higgins, Sesame Workshop Executive Vice President and head of Global Enterprises. “Round Room Live has a history of working with new and iconic properties to create engaging and thrilling live events. We can’t wait for families and friends to enjoy this brand-new Sesame Street show filled with song, dance, and a few fun and furry surprises.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. They will be available at KodakCenter.com and the Kodak Center Box Office. You can access exclusive advanced presale tickets on Thursday, November 16 by clicking here.

For more information on the tour, visit SesameStreetLive.com.



