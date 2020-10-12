Seneca Park Zoo welcomes new male rhino

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Seneca Park Zoo officials announced the arrival of a new male southern white rhino named Jiwe Monday.

Jiwe is considered a juvenile and is just under 4-years-old. He weighs just under 3,000 pounds, officials say, who add that Seneca Park Zoo was chosen to receive Jiwe due to past success training juvenile rhinos, as well as the new Animals of the Savanna rhino habitat.

“Having a juvenile rhino that we can watch grow up will be great,” Bello said. We know the community will embrace Jiwe as enthusiastically as they did Bill.”

Jiwe was born in December, 2016 at Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Texas. He arrives just after rhino Bill, an inhabitant of Seneca Park Zoo since 2007, moved to Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Both moves are based on a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Jiwe is the fourth new animal to join the Zoo this year. Snowy owl Tundra was announced in January, North American river otter Ashkii joined the Zoo in May, and red panda Willie arrived in September.

The Zoo is open daily and timed tickets are required, which can be purchased online.