Seneca Park Zoo prepares for final ZooBrew of the season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The final ZooBrew of the season is Friday, September 6.

ZooBrew, the zoo’s popular 21-and-over happy hour event, features live music at three different stages throughout the zoo, animal experiences, cash bars with beer and wine, and food vendors.

A portion of every ticket sold and 100% of barn tour proceeds are donated to the International Elephant Foundation for programs in Africa to help save African elephants.

The 2019 fundraising goal is $11,750.

Teagan & the Tweeds, Mike & Steve Unplugged and The DiNoto Trio will perform at Friday’s event.

Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the gate. Attendees must be 21 with a valid ID in order to participate.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and the gates close at 8 p.m. Guests can stay on the zoo grounds until 9 p.m.