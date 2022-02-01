Seneca Park Zoo brings back ‘Free Youth February’ for Rochester families

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Seneca Park Zoo announced Tuesday that it is bringing back “Free Youth February.”

That means for every adult ticket purchased, up to five kids — which the zoo defines as ages 3 to 11 — can tag along for free. Adult tickets in the winter are $10. Zoo officials also remind patrons that kids under 3 can always come to the zoo for free.

The zoo recommends advance tickets, which can be purchased online here.

Seneca Park Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with last entry at 3 p.m.

“Winter is one of the best seasons to visit the Seneca Park Zoo and Celebrate More outdoor activities throughout our Bicentennial year,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello in a statement. “I invite all Monroe County families to come out and learn more about animal activity in the cooler weather by taking advantage of Free Youth February. It’s a fun and affordable way to enjoy our beautiful zoo.”

