Seneca Park Zoo holds ‘Free Youth February’

WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Seneca Park Zoo will hold “Free Youth February” for next month.

For every adult who purchases an admission ticket in February, up to five children, ages 3 – 11, can join them for free. Children under 3 years of age are always free of charge.

“Winter is a great time to visit Seneca Park Zoo, and Free Youth February ensures more families can enjoy it together,” County Executive Adam Bello said in a statement.

Now through March 31, the zoo is open from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. with the last entry at 3 p.m. Adult admission (ages 12 – 62) is $10 during the winter season.

The zoo is located at 2222 St. Paul Street.

