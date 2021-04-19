Seneca Park Zoo capacity increasing to 50% Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement Monday on easing COVID-19 capacity limits for certain venues, Seneca Park Zoo will plan on allowing 50% capacity beginning Monday, April 26.

“The timing of the Governor’s announcement could not be better. We are thrilled to welcome more families and individuals to the Zoo, particularly as the weather warms and people are ready to be outside,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said.

“Being able to expand the number of people who can experience the Zoo on a daily basis is exciting,” said Zoo Director Steve Lacy. “We want guests to know safety remains the Zoo’s number one priority. Zoo staff is working tirelessly to ensure the safety of guests, staff, and the animals.”

Officials say masks are required everywhere on site, and entry to indoor habitats remains limited.

Advance tickets are required and can be purchased online at https://senecaparkzoo.org/tickets/.

Seneca Park Zoo is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with last entry at 4 p.m.