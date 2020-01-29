Seneca Park Zoo announces February ZooBrrrew

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Seneca Park Zoo is holding the ZooBrrrew on two nights, February 7 and February 8.

The 21 and over event will feature music, up-closer experiences with animals, food and drinks. Included in the ticket price is a full dinner of honey hot chicken, jambalaya, corn bread waffles and s’mores for dessert.

Johnny Bauer will be performing on Friday and Blonde over Blue Band will be performing on Saturday. Craft beer and wine will be available for purchase. A portion of every ticket purchased will go to polar bear conservation.

Tickets are only available in advance and are $40 or $35 for members. All attendees will receive a ticket to the summer ZooBrew.

The event begins at 5 p.m. and guests may stay on the grounds until 8:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.