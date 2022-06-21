ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The only thing better than having an adorable furry friend is getting to share photos of that friend with the world. While The Little Theater can’t make your cat go viral, they are looking to feature your feline on the big screen before their annual showing of CatVideoFest.

CatVideoFest is a yearly curation of the world’s best kitty content, created by the social purpose corporation with the same name, distributed by Oscilloscope Laboratories, and played in theaters around the world every summer.

At each of these showings, a portion of the proceeds go to local charities chosen by the participating theater.

“I’m a cat guy (and cat dad), same with others on our staff, so when Oscilloscope came to us with CatVideoFest in 2019, we jumped on the chance to screen the delightful, funny, adorable, 70-minute film,” Scott Pukos, Director of Communications for The Little, wrote in an email to News 8.

CatVideoFest 2022 will take place at the Little (240 East Avenue) on Satuday, July 16. They will have a showing at 11 a.m. and another at 2 p.m., with doors opening 30 minutes prior. Tickets are available online and at the door for $10.

“We’ve screened it yearly since that debut event (including at the end of February 2020, just weeks before The Little closed for 13 months due to Covid),” Pukos wrote. “It’s definitely a crowd-pleaser and helps to bring new audiences to The Little.”

The Little has partnered with Fairport animal shelter Lollypop Farm, and donates 10% of each ticket sold to the farm.

To have your cat included in “Cats of The Little,” send a hi-res photo to scott@thelittle.org by Thursday, June 30.