See the Red Carpet Premiere of “Imagination Station” at The Little

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Red Carpet Premiere of “Imagination Station with Mrs. Kasha Davis” will be held next Monday, December 6 at The Little Theatre in Rochester.

Mrs. Kasha Davis joined us to discuss the ambitious project Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“Well we think it’s fantastic and, much like the documentary ‘Workhorse Queen’ that’s about me, it’s a love letter to Rochester, to the community, to inclusion, and to kindness,” Mrs. Kasha Davis said. “We can’t wait for everybody to see what we have been working on.”

The Red Carpet Premiere will feature the first two episodes of “Imagination Station” which were filmed over the summer. “We have included artists, technicians, actors, and musicians – all from Rochester – and we have completed four episodes,” Mrs. Kasha Davis said. “We’ll be showing – premiering – two of those episodes on Monday at The Little. We are in conversation with a couple of streaming networks at the moment and we’ll see where it will land, but it will land somewhere and we can’t wait for bringing kids together and children of all ages to truly continue to dream and follow their heart’s desires.”

A creative collaboration between Ed Popil, Blackfriars Theatre, and Fish & Crown Creative,

“Imagination Station with Mrs. Kasha Davis” is a half-hour, live-action children’s television show with Mrs. Kasha Davis as the host. “First and foremost, Mary Tiballi Hoffman at Blackfriars Theatre had the dream of bringing ‘Drag Story Hour: A Live Event’ to Rochester and I’ve always loved kids. I have brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, and children of our own who are now adults – but to me, I thought — oh my goodness — Mrs. Kasha Davis – a housewife, a mom, a married lady reading to children, this is wonderful. It began to become more of a dream come true than I would have thought. I always loved doing children’s theatre and seeing those kids, their faces light up and just believing and enjoying maybe that you’re the White Rabbit or whatever character. As a matter of fact, the first time I was ever in drag was with children’s theatre. I was the Witch in ‘Hansel and Gretel.’ And so it was that beginning with Story Hour and then we thought – why not make it like a neighborhood and share love and kindness from our home to yours.”

The screening of the first two episodes of “Imagination Station with Mrs. Kasha Davis” will begin at 7:00 p.m. at The Little Theatre this coming Monday. Get your tickets and learn more by calling (585) 454-1260 or go online to Blackfriars.org.