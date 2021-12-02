See the Disney songbook come to life at the JCC CenterStage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The JCC CenterStage will present “Something Magical, Disney in Concert” at the JCC Hart Theatre in Brighton with performances from December 4-19.

Tom Vazzana, who is the Creative Director for Walt Disney World Live Entertainment, is back in his hometown as the creative force behind the show. He shared the vision Thursday during News 8 at Noon.

“I think we have put together something that truly is magical,” Vazzana said. “I am the Creative Director for Disney, based in Florida. I’ve been with the company for 25 years. Our music library is so vast and we span decades. So, whether you’re older or younger, there’s music. We put a show together that spans the creative songbook of Disney, everything from the classics all the way to a movie that was just released a couple of years ago. And you know what Disney has done really successfully in our later films is discuss diversity and inclusion in a new way. So while there’s a lot of fun in ‘Something Magical’ there’s also a lot of heart.”

Vazzana credits the Rochester arts scene for his personal success and supporting this new production. “The stars aligned beautifully to come home for Thanksgiving and slide into a rehearsal. I learned a lot from what I did right here in Rochester. Rochester has an amazing theatrical community. The shows are fantastic. The Eastman School turns out magnificent singers and we have eight singers who are really unbelievable. I really can’t believe we were blessed with so much talent – and then two musicians, piano and drums. It’s really a concert to hear. I think people will really love hearing all of these songs again.”

The holiday season is magical and Vazzana believes “Something Magical” is coming at just the right time. “It’s been such a wacky time, right? So, just coming together safely at the JCC – they have all of the protocols in place – and then hearing the music that speaks to the heart. Disney has this amazing opportunity to reach all kinds of people. The songs resonate so much and so it is kind of like a homecoming. We’re inviting everyone to come to the JCC and hear some music that will make us come together even stronger. When you hear ‘When You Wish Upon a Star’ done in the way we’re presenting it in ‘Something Magical’ you can only feel like you’re part of something much bigger.”

And if audiences feel the urge to sing along with some of the Disney classic tunes, that will be just fine. “We love that,” said Vazzana. “In fact, we have one section where we ask them to sing. I don’t want to give away which song, but you know Disney had a little film in the 60s called ‘Mary Poppins’ and I think almost everybody knows this song and I can’t wait to see people just have a blast.”

Get your tickets now by calling the Box Office at (585) 461-2000 x235 or go online to JCCCenterStage.org.