See some choice waterfront properties across the Rochester region

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Landmark Society of Western New York is back with its annual House and Garden Tour June 18-27.

This year’s tour will feature some of the most fascinating waterfront properties across the Rochester region and will be held virtually.

Cindy Boyer, the Director of Public Programs for the Landmark Society, discussed some of the homes that will be featured and the unique nature of the tour Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“We’re doing a tour that we couldn’t have done in real life,” Boyer said. “We are going to all waterfront properties. So that’s everything from Lake Ontario to the Genesee River to the Erie Canal, to some private lakes, Canandaigua Lake, so it’s all across our region and places that just couldn’t have accommodated people in real life.”

Boyer said the properties will represent a range of architectural styles. “One is a very traditional Queen Anne house and in Queen Anne design more is more, so this thing is just top to bottom gorgeous. Then we have some really unusual mid-century modern houses. And finally, there is a house that is designed by our local famous architect James Johnson who designed the Mushroom House and the Liberty Pole. This is a spectacular house. It took my breath away when I went inside.”

Boyer added there will be a surprise surprise visit at the end of the tour – a place you would never expect to see on a Landmark Society Tour.

Participating in the tour is easy. “You go to LandmarkSociety.org and you order an access ticket and then you can use that ticket anytime you want between June 18-27. You can even begin the tour on one day and finish on another. And during our last virtual tour, we found out people really enjoyed sharing them with people who may be across town or even across the country. You can buy shared viewer tickets so that your friends or family can join you in experiencing this tour.”

Proceeds from the House and Garden Tour support the various programs and services offered by The Landmark Society of Western New York.