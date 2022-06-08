ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Musician Livingston Taylor will perform at the JCC Canalside Stage in Brighton next Wednesday, June 15 at 7:00 p.m.

Taylor said he is looking forward to his local appearance Wednesday on News 8 at Noon.

“It’s a wonderful community,” Taylor said of Rochester.

He claims many titles – musician, professor, and storyteller to name a few. For Taylor, all of those qualities and more will be incorporated into his live outdoor show.

“I’m a reasonably energetic and curious fella,” he said. “I like to look around and see what’s going on. I think the thing that surprises people most about my shows is that they’re extremely relaxed, they’re extremely musical, and they’re much funnier than they thought they would be.”

After decades of making music Taylor remains inspired and passionate about the simple act of picking up a guitar and strumming a chord. He did some of that in the interview segment.

“Although I’ve played this chord tens of thousands of times I’m so glad to hear it again,” he mused. “Then you put a little time on it and then the next thing you know you’re just in the middle of a swell song.”

Get your tickets to see Livingston Taylor and more information now by calling (585) 461-2000 or visiting JCCRochester.org.

June will be a big month for the Taylor family in the Rochester region. In addition to Livingston’s show on June 15 at the JCC, his older brother James Taylor is scheduled to appear at CMAC in Canandaigua on June 28.