‘Secondhand Wonderland’ vintage and handmade good fair comes to Nazareth College

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sometimes the best things in life are the ones that have stood the test of time, from your grandmother’s pot that’s made thousands of spaghetti sauces, to a beloved family fake Christmas tree, and yes, clothes.

That’s certainly the thought from the owner of The Op Shop in Rochester, Jo Carroll. Her shop hosts dozens of vendors — all local — that collect and style vintage clothing and shoes and purses, or hand-make clothes and jewelry, or sell other ephemera.

So now that shipping delays, shortages, and a desire to support local have changed how people want to shop for the holidays, Carroll has channeled all of those into the “Secondhand Wonderland.”

The event is Saturday, December 4th at the Golisano Traning Center at Nazareth College. It’s free to attend — masks required — and runs from 10am-4pm.

Of extra emphasis: Availability, accessibility, and sustainability.

Carroll says that her own store has stairs, which can make it hard for people with disabilities to navigate. She adds that there are more than just clothes; she wanted something for everyone.

“We have a vendor that refurbishes old cookware, and sells those,” she said.

Of course, besides avoiding the 2021 annoyances of holiday shopping

“You’re having less of a carbon footprint,” she said. “A lot of retail in fast fashion… You don’t even think about it, but so much transportation that goes into that, getting the clothes to and from a certain place. But here, everyone is fifteen or twenty minutes away.”

Fifteen or twenty minutes away is a good theme for the location. Carroll says that Nazareth can bridge the gap between people who live in the city, the suburbs, and college students.

The Wonderland has 25-30 vendors, most of whom are not at The Op Shop. It gives new vendors a chance with Carroll, and interact with lovers of The Op Shop.

“I will definitely be shopping,” Carroll said.

