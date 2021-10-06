“Searching for Tevye” brings audiences on a journey of discovery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The JCC CenterStage will mark its return to live indoor performances with “Searching for Tevye: A Musical Journey from Brighton to Broadway” October 7-10 at the JCC Hart Theatre in Brighton.

The man at the center of the show, Bruce Sabath, discussed his journey back to the stage Wednesday during News 8 at noon.

“I was born and raised in Rochester and left home in the 80s to go to college and came to New York,” Sabath said. “This show really talks about my unusual, unexpected journey from going to Wall Street in the 80s — and having a more conventional business career — and then finding my way back to the thing that I had really always loved as a kid, which was acting.”

“Throughout that entire time, on many occasions throughout my life, there was always this connection to ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ which I had performed in chorus concerts in middle school, and then in high school, and then in college,” Sabath said. “When I returned to being an actor much later I was so glad to be able to perform that as an adult, most recently in the Yiddish production of ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ that played for a year and a half in New York.”

According to Sabath, this is what he was searching for was a return to the thing he loved all along.

“It took a while for me to kind of realize that and focus on that and, fortunately, to be able to return to pursuing that as a career later as an adult,” Sabath said.

Through his journey, Sabath hopes audiences will see a path for themselves. “First of all, I’m really excited about being able to bring people back into an actual theatre,” he said. “This is the first show that’s being produced at the JCC in their fall season. But also I think the point of the show is really to look into yourself and identify the things that you really love and, hopefully, be able to incorporate those into your life, whether it’s as a career or something that you can pursue as a major part of your life. I think that’s really what the point of the show is — it’s really what are you searching for — and hopefully, we can all become more aware of what that is.”

Get your tickets for “Searching for Tevye: A Musical Journey from Brighton to Broadway” by calling the JCC CenterStage Box Office at (585) 461-2000 or visiting JCCCenterStage.org.