ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester staple is gearing up for a big Summer season this year. Seabreeze is getting ready for its 144th season, officially kicking off Thursday, June 23rd. It’s a first for full operations, after having shut down completely in 2020.

“It was definitely more of a challenge this year. It was definitely more challenging than its’ been in previous years, however, we’re sitting pretty good right now. We’ve got a lot of returning staff which is really beneficial to us because we have our core that came back from last year and previous seasons,” said Genevieve Norris-Brown, General Manager of Seabreeze.

Whether you like games, rides, or the water slide, the park is designed for families of all ages, even a Kiddie City for the little ones. And there are some more unique aspects, as well.

“You can bring your own picnic into the park as long as there’s no glass or alcohol or knives you can bring anything into the park; you can have a picnic here or you can buy our food. It’s just a special experience because not a lot of parks let you bring in outside food but we just want to make the families happy and people appreciate that,” Norris-Brown said.

That special factor is evident in its behind-the-scenes operations, too. Genevieve Norris-Brown is the 6th generation in her family to captain the ship.

“It’s been great because I’ve been here since I was a kid so I’ve really seen the park transform from what it was to what it is now and it’s such a beautiful institution and we’re just caretakers — we don’t claim-to-fame anything. We’re just here and we want to make sure that this Rochester gem stays in business and does well in the future,” she said.

That rich history is all detailed in a timeline on the park’s carousel.