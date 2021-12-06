Scrooge has a lesson for all of us this Christmas season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Geva Theatre is presenting the Rochester tradition “A Christmas Carol” with performances through December 24.

Guy Paul, who plays Ebenezer Scrooge, discussed the show, its return, and its message Monday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“It’s something I love coming back to and really longed for these couple of years,” said Paul, who has played Scrooge at Geva since 2010. “I think it’s one of the great stories. It’s a story of redemption. Everybody gets a little cranky around Christmas time, right? Scrooge gets really cranky! You can start the play at that place – we bought these tickets, we’ve got to show up at the theatre with the kids – and if we’re doing our job right at the end of the play he gets a second chance.”

It’s a second chance for audiences as well. This Charles Dickens classic gives actors a rich tapestry to share during the holidays. “Well for an actor – I work on film and on-camera sometimes – but there is nothing to replace being in a room with living, breathing human beings as well,” Paul said. “Each performance is different depending on how the actors feel that morning, how you feel in the audience and that’s a kind of – you could call it magic, you could call it just being human – telling each other stories – that is irreplaceable.”

Paul added, “It’s a holiday tradition for many of us. Certainly, it is for me. In my life as an actor, I’ve spent maybe five or 10 percent of my holidays in the last 40 years at home, otherwise, I’m working, and this is one of the happiest places I come to and I think that that can be a very happy place for the audience too.”

