ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Seneca Community Players is back for the holiday season, bringing Merry Christmas George Bailey Radio Show to audiences in the Finger Lakes for another festive year.

The original script by SCP is a recreation of the 1947 radio play broadcast for the Lux Radio Theater and is based on the Christmas drama ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’.

The Radio Show, featuring twenty different voice actors, also uses a large culmination of props and creative tools ranging from old sole shoes to socket wrench crickets, to fully immerse audiences within the George Bailey Christmas story.

This is not the first run over the bridge for the players, as this year’s showing springs the radio shows annual schedule over a twenty-five-year long period.

“We have people who come to the show, and this is a big part of their holiday celebration. We have other people who happen to stumble upon it by mistake and then we see them come back year after year. This really is a whole community extravaganza” Co-Director Seth Kennedy said in an interview.

SCP will also be hosting a free showing on Sunday December 17th where community members can bring their own toys for donation to the Community Christmas Project.

You can watch this Radio Show at the Wonderful Life Festival in downtown Seneca Falls on December 7th through 10th, or the following weekend at the Lafayette Theatre in Waterloo where the Sunday charity event will take place.

For more information on the event, you can visit their website.