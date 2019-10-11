SciFi Tech Exhibit opens at the Rochester Museum & Science Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The latest exhibit at the Rochester Museum and Science Center promises to wow visitors, with a futuristic look into our sci-fi past.

At 8,000 square feet, it is one of the largest exhibitions ever hosted at the RMSC

SciFiTech is an interactive, traveling exhibition that explores how popular films, television, books and art influence our past, present and future.

It chronicles our progression from science fiction to science fact, but also illuminates emerging technologies that are just now showing up on our cultural radar.

The exhibition features replica props from many iconic Science Fiction films and TV shows including ET: The Extraterrestrial, Terminator, Back to the Future, Star Wars, and the Rocketeer.

SciFiTech was created by Stage 9 Exhibits in West Sacramento, California. It opened on the third floor of the RMSC on Friday, and our Josh Navarro had a really good time checking it out:

The exhibition is organized around four main themes:

How we play – The future of toys and games. Is virtual the new reality?

– The future of toys and games. Is virtual the new reality? How we connect – The revolution in communication technology.

– The revolution in communication technology. How we live and work – Inventions and Ideas that shape our daily live.

– Inventions and Ideas that shape our daily live. How we move – The future of transportation on earth and beyond.

The exhibit was originally named Popnology, however, based on feedback from members and community, the name was changed to SciFiTech