ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Astronomicon is returning to RIT this weekend for its 13th year! Organizers describe the science fiction convention as a comic con but with a whole lot more.

Astronomicon 13 organizer Wayne Brown said the first event happened back in 1991.

“We’ve got writers, we’ve got an art show, we’ve got a dealer’s room, we’ve got a hospitality suite,” Brown said, “Just hang out, talk to artists, talk to writers, talk to other fans, it’s a good weekend of events.”

Various authors and artists are invited to come to the event, including Chris Barkley who is Astronomincon’s guest fan of honor this year.

“Science fiction conventions have been around for much longer than people think. Most people believe the mythology that Star Trek conventions were the beginning start of science fiction conventions. No, the first science fiction conventions actually took place in the 1930s, 1936. And the first World Science Fiction Convention took place in New York City in 1939,” Barkley said.

Everyone is welcome to come to the convention, but Brown said any science fiction or fantasy comic book fan would find it to be a real treat.

“We’ve got stuff for everybody. If you’re a science fiction, fantasy, comic book fan, or a gaming fan. We have a gaming area set aside. It’s targeted for everybody who likes science fiction and fantasy,” Brown said.

This weekend’s event will also host an art auction, masquerade dance, and all sorts of panels about science fiction including Star Trek, Star Wars, and Babylon 5.

The convention starts Friday from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. and then continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and concludes on Sunday starting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.