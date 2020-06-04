Scavenger Hunt for Scouts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Boy Scouts of America Seneca Waterways Council is hosting a virtual scavenger hunt on June 13-20.

There are two scavenger hunts to choose from, one in Monroe County and the other in the Finger Lakes. For a $50 entry fee you will get 15 clues to find 15 destinations. It’s not timed so you can make it a leisurely family outing for a day, a few days, or the entire week.

All you need is a car and a sense of adventure!

“Anyone can sign up,” said Director of Development Tony Vogl. “This is not a Scout-only event. It benefits the Scouts but anyone in the community with a driver’s license is able to join us. And invite your friends to support you. We’ve got some fun prizes like ‘Best Decorated Car’ is one of those so we’ve got some great prizes. And really we’re just encouraging anyone to join us in this fun activity.”

Sign up today!

For more information call (585) 244-4210, visit the Seneca Waterways Council Facebook page or go online to senecawaterways.org.