ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some cities light trees for the holidays, Rochester lights a tree made out of kegs, and it’s glorious.

Genesee Brewery announced on Twitter that this year’s keg tree lighting ceremony will happen Friday, December 6 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will also feature eight local food trucks and the return of the brewery’s Keg Tree Ale.