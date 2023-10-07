ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Kodak Center has announced they have postponed Saturday’s ‘Lou Gramm All Stars’ concert event.

According to a post on social media, the Kodak Center says the postponement is due to an “illness in the touring party.”

Those with tickets to the event are urged to sit tight as organizers say they are working on providing a rescheduled date.

According to Ticketmaster’s website, “The Event Organizer has had to postpone your event. Please hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new date. You can locate your tickets by signing in to your online account. If your event is eligible for a refund or credit, those options will be visible within the Event Details of your order.”

Kodak Center says more information regarding refunds will be provided once a new date has been announced.

FULL STATEMENT FROM KODAK CENTER:

“We are sorry to inform you that we must CANCEL the show tonight and postpone to a later date due to an illness in the touring party.

We understand this news may come as a disappointment, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

We will be announcing the rescheduled date as soon as we can, so please hold on to your tickets, as they will be valid on the new date. We will update you as soon as the rescheduled date is confirmed.

Refunds will be offered once the new date has been announced, and instructions will be provided at that time.”