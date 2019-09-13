Satisfy your sweet tooth at Wickham Farms’ Great Candy Drop

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — Apple picking season is in full swing in our area and one of ROC’s top spots to do so is Wickham Farms in Penfield.

Come for the apples, stay for the candy. Over the next two weekends — September 14-15 and 21-22 — a helicopter will fly over the farm at 2 p.m. and rain down candy from the sky.

There will be four “drop zones” where approximately 2,000 pieces of candy will land. The candy drop is for the kids (ages 12 and under) who are picking up apples or enjoying the farm’s “Barnyard Fun Area.”

If apple picking, farm animals, and helicopters dropping candy from the sky wasn’t enough, there’s also pumpkin picking, hayrides, three corn mazes, a jumping pad, apple cannons, a corn pit and more. A magician will also be performing on site from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. during the candy drop days.

A great opportunity for some fall family fun, and to satisfy that sweet tooth.