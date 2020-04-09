RTS waiving fares through April 29

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RTS is matching Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s extension of the New York State PAUSE executive order, by waiving fares through April 29.

RTS began waiving fares on March 19. The company is promoting social distancing by asking riders to use only the rear doors of its buses.

To further promote social distancing and the safety of everyone on the bus, customers will now use the rear door to enter and exit the bus until further notice. Customers with mobility limitations who need to use the ramp to board the bus will still be able to do so through the front door by signaling the bus operator. RTS also encourages customers to maintain a distance of six feet between each other on the bus, at the RTS Transit Center and at bus stops.

— RTS