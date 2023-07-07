ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’ve ever longed to listen to live music from an orchestra underneath the night sky, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra’s next concert may be for you.

RPO announced that they are holding their annual “RPO Under the Stars” concert Friday night at Parcel 5 featuring jazz, blues, and ragtime music — all outside.

The concert will feature Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik and musician Herb Smith. The orchestra will perform jazz hits such as “Minnie the Moocher” and “Saint Louis Blues,” while also performing originals from Tyzik.

The outside concert will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday evening and RPO will be taking the stage at 8:00 p.m. There will also be festivities such as food trucks and stargazing courtesy of the Rochester Museum and Science Center.