ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will hold a benefit concert for Ukraine this Saturday, March 12, at 7:30 in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre.

The performance will be General Admission and tickets are pay-as-you-will with a suggested donation of $20 or more. They are available online at RPO.org or by calling the Eastman Theatre Box Office at (585) 454-2100. You can also get them in person one hour prior to the concert at the Box Office at 433 East Main Street in Rochester.

All of the proceeds will go directly to Rochester’s ROC Maidan, a non-profit organization that is part of the Ukrainian Cultural Center of Rochester.

RPO Music Director Andreas Delfs said Friday during News 8 at Sunrise that everyone associated with the orchestra is looking forward to the benefit concert. “We had a unique opportunity to do something that is what we always want to do at the RPO which is to connect the community through music,” he said. “When we saw that we had this opening on Saturday night I was amazed how quickly everybody on our end jumped on the bandwagon and said absolutely we have to do this, we want to do this, and also how wonderfully quick the Ukrainian community in Rochester came along with us and helped us with the program and preparations.”

Delfs said music provides a powerful and universal expression of hope. “We talked about it for a long time because we wanted to have some music that, of course, is introspective and reflective due to the situation in Ukraine but we also wanted to have some uplifting music that lifts the spirit. We will have some Beethoven. We will have some Howard Hanson who you know is from Rochester. Of course, we have a lot of Ukrainian music – contemporary music. Our good friend and colleague Oleh Krysa from Eastman School of Music will play a violin concerto that has been written to him by a composer who is actually in Kyiv right now. We will sing the Ukrainian National Anthem together and a couple of other beautiful pieces from Ukraine.”

Solomia Laba is with ROC Maidan. “The proceeds from this concert will be utilized to purchase medical and humanitarian aid for the people in Ukraine as well as fund the shipping costs to get those supplies to the people who need them,” she said. “This is a very difficult time to be processing what’s happening in Ukraine but then to be seeing the outpour from everyone here in Rochester is incredible. Rochester really, truly comes together and supports in incredible ways. So many different businesses, organizations, and people from all different walks of life have reached out to us and the Ukrainian community in lending their support.”

Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues and the needs of the Ukrainian people are growing by the day. “The money we will raise will be a drop in the bucket for the magnitude of what we’re trying to do but what counts is that the community in Rochester and especially the Ukrainian community feels that we are there for them, that we think of them all the time every day,” Delfs said. “Maybe through their contacts and their friends and their family members they can bring that message back directly to Ukraine and to these cities that are suffering so much that all around the world there are groups and individuals who think of them and are trying to think of ways to help them and support them. We’re really all one world community when it comes to this.”

