RPO to celebrate Susan B. Anthony, 19th amendment in upcoming performances

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will make Susan B. Anthony and the 19th amendment the focus of upcoming performances.

For the next two weekends — January 30, February 1, February 6, and February 8 — the RPO will host concerts which are part of a “season-long celebration of trailblazers, innovators, rule breakers, and radicals in history and music.”

All single tickets for these concert weekends are $24 or $40 and can be purchased online at rpo.org or by calling the RPO’s Patron Services Center at 454-2100.

Women’s Suffrage: Past + Present (January 30 and February 1)

RPO Music Director Ward State conducts the world premiere of All on Fire, a new work by Gemma Peacocke. Plus, playwright Mark Mobley premiers a new theatrical work setting the stories of five strong Rochester women to music.

Those women include: Mayor Lovely Warren, former City Councilwoman Elaine Spaull (Center for Youth Executive Director), Catherine Cerulli (Director, Susan B. Anthony Center, University of Rochester), Tamara Leigh (Director of Operations and Public Relations, Out Alliance), and Lola DeAscentiis (Susan B. Anthony Museum & House).

The Mother of Us All (February 6 and February 8)

An opera by Virgil Thomson to a libretto by Gertrude Stein, examines the life and legacy of Susan B. Anthony.

In fanciful style, it brings together characters, fictional and non-fictional, from different periods of American history, according to RPO officials.

The RPO was recently nominated for two Grammy Awards.