RPO ready for the new season with a new Music Director

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Andreas Delfs is poised to continue the proud tradition of the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra.

The RPO’s new Music Director discussed the orchestra’s new season, which begins this Sunday, September 12 with a performance of “Baroque and Beyond” Thursday during News 8 at Noon.

“I feel I know Rochester rather well as I live a little over an hour down the road in Trumansburg,” said Delfs. “I have been in Rochester many, many times over the last 20 years or so, both as a visitor and as a guest conductor with the Rochester Philharmonic. I’m so excited and thrilled to come to a community that loves the arts, that loves music, that has a fabulous orchestra and my vision is, of course, to continue the tradition. You know that two seasons from now we have our 100th anniversary, the centennial is coming up so the RPO looks back on a long history of great music-making and excellent quality. My main goal is to make sure that the community at large knows about the orchestra, loves the orchestra, and appreciates it – even if they don’t go. What I always say is that the pride of having such a marvel, such a gem in your city has to go beyond the people that come to the concerts. Everybody has to have a chance every once in a while to hear the orchestra, whether that’s on an open-air concert or in schools, or somewhere popping up in the mall – everybody needs to know what we do, how well we do it, with how much enthusiasm we do it, and has to be proud of having this gem in the community.”

There will be a full season of performances at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre and patrons will be well-informed about COVID protocols. “The safety of our audience is our number one concern,” explained Delfs. “The orchestra will be in full force on stage and we have safe areas for the audience where they can continue to do social distancing if they want to, but you can also sit close to your beloved friends and family. We will require proof of vaccination and we will always have the newest information on what’s expected from our audience and also how our orchestra protects themselves to protect you the audience on our website.”

Go to RPO.org for tickets and more information about upcoming performances and protocols.

The RPO Pops Series begins on September 17 and 18 with “Legends: The Paul Simon Songbook.”

The RPO officially opens its season with “Andreas Conducts Brahms 1” on September 23 and 25 at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre. “Of course I wanted to give an opening program that reflects a little bit who I am but also reflects what the orchestra is and their accomplishments. So that’s why I chose a wonderful contemporary violin concerto by Jennifer Higdon because a few seasons ago the orchestra not only played the harp concerto by the wonderful, exciting young composer but they won a Grammy Award for the recording of it. So this is a nod to the kind of composers that I like to work with and also the history of the orchestra. But the big piece on the program is Brahms First Symphony which is first and foremost my favorite composer. It’s my favorite symphony of my favorite composer and it’s also a piece that has to do with the sunrise after a long storm. The last movement is coming out of the dark back into the light, turned into music, and I think that’s what we all need right now. That’s what we all want to feel. We want to feel a new future. We want to feel that sunrise and we want to look into a bright future full of music and full of a community.”