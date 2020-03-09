RPO, Eastman School of Music postpones performances due to COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Eastman School of Music and Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra have agreed to postpone all concerts scheduled at Kodak Hall amid the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus.

The postponements are effective Monday, and will remain in effect through April 15.

“Following the Governor’s State of Emergency, the University of Rochester has issued plans to restrict campus events, including Eastman Theatre, in an attempt to limit the impact of the coronavirus. The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra understands the concerns of the community, and is working with the university to reschedule all affected performances,” officials said in a statement.

Concerts effected include Disney’s The Little Mermaid in Concert Live to Film (March 14th) and Beethoven + Brahms (March 19th & March 21st). Officials say the concerts will be rescheduled as quickly as possible and full details will be available by the end of the week.