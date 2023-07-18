ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Returning for another summer of music, the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will be bringing world-class, classical music to their free “Around the Town” concert series throughout the city.

The City of Rochester and RPO produce the free concerts, which run every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. through August 1:

July 18 : Southeast Neighborhood, Park Avenue Green (Park & Barrington).

: Southeast Neighborhood, Park Avenue Green (Park & Barrington). July 25 : Southwest Neighborhood, Susan B. Anthony Square, 31 Madison Street

: Southwest Neighborhood, Susan B. Anthony Square, 31 Madison Street August 1: Northeast Neighborhood, Northeast Quadrant Neighborhood Service Center lawn, 500 Norton Street

Event organizers encourage concert-goers to bring their own chairs or a blanket to the family-friendly outdoor shows.

The first concert took place on Tuesday, July 11, at the Maplewood Rose Garden Pavilion, along with a performance at Parcel 5 earlier this month.