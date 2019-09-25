RPD and State Attorney General co-hosting a Gun Buyback

(WROC) – The State Attorney General and Rochester Police Department are hosting a gun buyback event Wednesday, September 25, to get guns off of the streets.

The buyback event will be held at the First Genesis Baptist Church on Hudson Avenue. It will begin at 3:00 pm and go until 7:00 pm.

You will receive twenty-five dollars for a non-working gun, fifty dollars for a rifle or shotgun, seventy-five dollars for a handgun, and one-hundred dollars for an assault weapon.

Bring the gun to the event, unloaded, and get paid on-site via a gift card. There are no questions asked when you drop off any weapons.